Utah COVID-19 update: 1 more death, 262 new cases in past day

UTAH, May 22, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported one more COVID-19 death and 262 new cases documented in the past day.

Utah’s total positive cases now stand at 404,246. Cumulative deaths now number 2,290.

The person who died was a Utah County woman, older than 85, who was not hospitalized at time of death.

The number of Utahns vaccinated stands at 2,499,847, an increase of 17,043 since Friday. People who are fully vaccinated number 1,164,390, according to the Utah Department of Health.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,662,088 people tested for coronavirus, an increase of 3,957 since Friday. It reports 4,866,046 tests administered, an increase of 8,918 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 276 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 126 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,652.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah