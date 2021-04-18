Utah COVID-19 update: 248 new cases, 17K more vaccinations, no more deaths in past day

UTAH, April 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported 248 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, 17,268 more vaccinations, and no more deaths.

Positive cases documented since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 392,757. Known coronavirus deaths number 2,164. Vaccinations given are at 1,897,531.

People tested for COVID-19 number 2,490,394, an increase of 4,112 people tested since Saturday.

Tests administered stand at 4,475,591 total tests, an increase of 7,396 tests in the past day.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 394 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.1%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 133 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,910.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.