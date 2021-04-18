Driver dead after pickup leaves canyon roadway, plunges into Logan River

LOGAN CANYON, Utah, April 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after he lost control of his pickup, which crossed the opposite lane of U.S. Highway 89 in Logan Canyon before plunging into the Logan River.

The driver was trapped in the overturned truck until bystanders made their way through the rushing water and were able to free him. A second man, a pickup in the Dodge pickup, was able to free himself and escape.

The accident happened at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday, says a statement from the Utah Department of public safety. The westbound pickup left the road at milepost 473.

“For an unknown reason, the pickup lost control, traveled across the eastbound lane, and rolled into the Logan River where it came to rest on its top,” the statement says. “The driver was stuck inside the pickup until bystanders were able to pull him out.

“The driver was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The passenger was able to free himself and escaped with minor injuries. Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released pending family notification. Gephardt Daily will share more information as it is released.