Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 491 new cases in past day

UTAH, March 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 491 more lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings known cases in Utah to 377,983 and deaths to 2,021.

The four deaths were of:

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A male whose county of residence is unknown, between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Vaccines now administered number 993,168, which is 25,687 more than yesterday. The chart immediately below shows vaccinations by county.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

COVID-19 tests have been administered to 2,285,714 people, an increase of 6,451 people since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,000,296, an increase of 15,401 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 510 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.09%.

There are 144 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak stand at 15,085.

The chart below shows coronavirus numbers by the area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah