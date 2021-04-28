Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 518 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 518 newly documented cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings known cases to 396,522 and confirmed coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,190.

The four who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Vaccines administered number 2,097,937, which is 24,712 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence