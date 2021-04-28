Utah COVID-19 update: 4 more deaths, 518 new cases in past day

UTAH, April 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported four more COVID-19 deaths and 518 newly documented cases in the past 24 hours.
That brings known cases to 396,522 and confirmed coronavirus deaths since the beginning of the pandemic to 2,190.
The four who died were:
- A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Vaccines administered number 2,097,937, which is 24,712 more than yesterday.
People tested for COVID-19 number, 2,545,363, an increase of 7,116 since yesterday. Tests administered number 4,613,307, an increase of 16,703 tests since yesterday.
The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 380 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.
There are 141 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,129.
The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.