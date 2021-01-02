Utah COVID-19 update: 5,042 new cases, 25 deaths in past 48 hours; positive tests at 27.4%

UTAH, Jan. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Saturday reported 5,042 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 25 deaths in the past 48 hours.

The UDoH did not update numbers on Friday due to the New Year’s Day holiday. Had the report been made, 3,110 cases would have been reported for Friday, and the remaining 1,932 cases would have been reported Saturday. Cumulative cases now stand at 281,654.

Of the 25 new deaths, which brings Utah’s total to 1,294, nine would have been reported Friday and 16 would have been reported Saturday, the UDoH statement says.

The 25 who died were:

A Box Elder County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Three Davis County men, older than 85, long-term care facility residents

A Duchesne County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County women between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, long-term care facility residents

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Sanpete County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A San Juan County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A San Juan County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Uintah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Uintah County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Vaccine doses administered in Utah now number 46,374.

Lab tests administered number 1,740,903, with 14,900 people tested since Thursday. Of the later number, 9,131 tests would have been reported on Friday and 5,769 on Saturday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,506 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 27.4%, a new record rate.

There are 487 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak number 11,101.

The chart below shows numbers broken down by area of the state.