Utah COVID-19 update: 6 more deaths, 396 new cases reported in past day

UTAH, March 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Sunday reported six more COVID-19 deaths, 396 newly confirmed cases, and 15,861 more vaccinations given in the past 24 hours.

That brings those Utah’s confirmed totals to 2,027 deaths, 378,379 positive cases, and 1,009,029 vaccinations administered.

“The state of Utah reached a significant milestone today in the battle against COVID-19,” the UDoH statement says. “More than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state.

“For those of you who have already gotten your shots, thank you. For the rest of you, please get the vaccine when it’s your turn. It’s how we get our lives back.”

Deaths

Those known to have died of coronavirus in the past day were:

A Davis County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized.

Vaccines

Yesterday, UDOH noticed a duplication error that affected some providers, its statement says.

“The error has been fixed and the duplicates removed. This has removed 17,095 deliveries and 1570 administrations.”

The chart immediately below shows vaccines broken down by areas of the state.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 507 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.12%.

There are currently 167 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,104.

The chart below shows coronavirus cases broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah