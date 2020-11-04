Utah COVID-19 update: 6 more deaths, record 382 hospitalized, 2,110 new cases in past 24 hours

UTAH, Nov. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported six more COVID-19 deaths, 2,110 new cases, and a record 382 hospitalizations in the past 24 hours.

The Utahns who died were:

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The total number of deaths now stands at 625. One previously reported death was removed following further investigation; that death was reported on Oct. 22 and was a male, older than 85, and a Utah County resident.

The 2,110 new lab-confirmed cases brings Utah’s cumulative total to 121,485 positive cases. The record high for lab-confirmed cases was set on Friday, with 2,292 cases.

Tests performed number 1,111,986. Of those, 6,559 tests were performed in the past day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,803 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.1%, which tied with the previous record, set Tuesday.

There are 382 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, a new record, and 16 more than the previous record, set Tuesday. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 5,755.

Cases broken down by county are as follows:

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah