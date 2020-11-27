Utah’s Friday COVID-19 update: 6,142 new cases, 15 more deaths reported in last 48 hours

UTAH, Nov. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 6,142 new COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths in the past 48 hours.

Today’s number includes those for Thursday, which was Thanksgiving, and Friday.

The new positive cases bring the state’s cumulative positive cases to 190,044. Deaths now stand at 849.

Those who died in the past 48 hours were:

A male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

COVID tests performed number 1,404,641. This is an increase of 23,644 people tested from Wednesday. Nearly all of the testing locations were closed Thanksgiving day.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 2,764 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 21.3%

There are 569 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 7,948.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah