Utah reports 12,990 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths documented in past day

UTAH, Jan. 13, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported seven more Utahns known to have died from COVID-19 and 12,990 newly confirmed cases since Wednesday.

The number of infections documented here since the beginning of the pandemic stands at 739,206. Of the new cases, 3,007 are in school children: 797 cases in ages 5 through 10, 659 cases in ages 11 through 13, and 1,551 cases in ages 14 through 17 since Thursday.

Total documented death here now number 3,943. The newly reported deaths were of:

A Davis County woman between 24 and 44, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County resident between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Utah County Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

A Wasatch County man between 65 and 84, hospitalize

A Washington County woman between 25 and 44, hospitalized

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,684,561 total vaccines administered, which is 12,214 more than yesterday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,507,557 people tested. This is an increase of 25,650 people tested since Thursday. It reports 8,283,784 total tests. This is an increase of 47,418 tests since Thursday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 9,564 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 36.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 25.2%.

There are 638 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,889.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah