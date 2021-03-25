Utah COVID-19 update: 7 more deaths, 527 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, March 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 527 newly documented cases in the past 24 hours.

That brings known Utah coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 383,260, and deaths to 2,088.

The UDoH says four of the seven deaths occurred prior to March 21. The seven who died were:

A Davis County woman, 65 to 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man, 45 to 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, 45 to 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Utah County man, 45 to 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, 65 to 84, not hospitalized

A Washington County man, 45 to 64, not hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 1,232,991, which is 26,298 more than yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been administered to 2,355,874 people, an increase of 7,891 since yesterday. Tests given number 4,160,584, an increase of 18,530 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 419 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 134 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,379.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah