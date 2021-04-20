Utah COVID-19 update: 8 more deaths, 315 new cases documented in past day

UTAH, April 20, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported eight more COVID-19 and 315 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That makes a total of 393,272 known cases and 2,174 confirmed coronavirus deaths.

UDoH says that of the eight deaths, four occurred prior to March 20. Those who died were:

A Carbon County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Sanpete County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Uintah County woman between 45 and 65, hospitalized

A Uintah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Weber County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 1,916,922, an increase of 18,065 from yesterday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 2,498,939 people tested, and increase of 5,100 people since yesterday. Tests given number 4,510,088, an increase of 13,574 since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 375 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.2%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,959.

The chart below shows COVID numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah