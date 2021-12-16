Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 1,104 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, Dec. 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Thursday documented nine more COVID-19 deaths and 1,104 new cases confirmed since the last report, which was Wednesday.

That brings total known Utah cases since the beginning of the pandemic to 616,680. Total documented deaths here stand at 3,697.

Of the new cases, 163 were in school-aged children: 73 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 41 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 49 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

The nine who died were:

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Two Utah County men between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah Count, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, unknown hospitalization or long term care facility status

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines

The Utah Department of Health reports 4,390,582 total vaccines administered, which is 14,698 more than Wednesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,112,276 people tested, which is an increase of 9,388 people tested since Wednesday.

It reports 7,535,705 total tests, an increase of 17,534 tests since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,051 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%.

There are 507 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,892.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah