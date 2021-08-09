Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 2,018 new cases since Friday’s report

UTAH, Aug. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported nine more COVID-19 deaths and 2,018 new cases since the last update, which was on Friday.

Positive cases now stand at 440,497 positive cases today. An additional five cases were added to the total from days prior to Friday, the UDoH statement notes.

Total Utah deaths now stand at 2,503. The nine who died were:

A Box Elder County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized at time of death

Two Davis County men between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 64, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Vaccines administered in Utah number 3,084,676 , which is 18,877 more than Friday.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

People tested for coronavirus in Utah number 2,974,486, an increase of 14,278 people tested since Friday. Tests given number 5,407,488, an increase of 23,577 since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 827 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 10.3%.

There are 380 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,004.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah