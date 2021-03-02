Utah COVID-19 update: 9 more deaths, 487 new cases confirmed in past day

UTAH, March 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday confirmed nine more COVID-19 deaths and 487 new cases documented in the past 24 hours.

That brings Utah’s known COVID-19 cases to 371,979, and coronavirus deaths to 1,949.

The nine new deaths, two of which the UDoH says happened prior to Feb. 9, were of:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Summit County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Tooele County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

Vaccines administered number 741,297, an increase of 20,268 since yesterday. more than yesterday. The chart immediately below has more information about vaccinations.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Lab tests have been given to 2,214,506 people, an in crease of 5,582 since yesterday. Tests administered number 3,828,322, an increase of 14,540 tests since yesterday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 603 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.5%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%.

There are 213 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,753.

The chart below shows COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah