Utah COVID-19 update for Wednesday: 4 more deaths, 295 new cases

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has released COVID-19 data for Wednesday, revealing four more deaths and 295 new lab-confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.

Deaths in Utah now stand at 117.

The victims were:

A male, Salt Lake County resident, older than 85, long-term care facility resident

A male, Salt Lake County resident, between 60-85, long-term care facility resident

A male, Salt Lake County resident, older than 85, long-term care facility resident

A male Salt Lake County resident, between 18-60, hospitalized prior to death

There have been a total of 10,497 positive cases; an increase of 295 cases from yesterday, and a daily rate increase of 2.9% from yesterday.

A total of 223,981 tests have now been performed; an increase of 2,190 tests from yesterday’s report. Utah’s rate of positives is at 4.7% of total tested.

Total cumulative hospitalized cases at 829 today, which is an increase of 28 since yesterday. There are 108 positive COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized.

COVID-19 patients who recovered, defined as still living three weeks after diagnosis, number 6,501.

To see the numbers broken down by area, see the chart below.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah