Utah ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro Brandon Armstrong is engaged, pops question via custom movie trailer

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — “Dancing with the Stars” pro dancer Brandon Armstrong proposed to girlfriend Brylee Ivers this week in Salt Lake City.

Armstrong, who has danced on four seasons of the ABC show, is a California native whose family moved to Utah when he was a 12. He studied dance here with Shirley Ballas and future fellow pros Corky and Mark Ballas, who are father and son.

Armstrong and Ivers first met on Instagram and started dating in early 2021, according to People. Armstrong proposed to Ivers with a custom movie trailer at a Utah theater on Monday, according to UPI. The couple made their engagement social-media official on Tuesday of this week.

Fellow “DWTS” pros Peta Murgatroyd and Britt Stewart were among those to congratulate Armstrong in the comments.

“This makes me very happy! Congrats babe! Can’t wait to meet Bry!” Murgatroyd wrote.

“You did B!!!! I’m so happy for you and Brylee!!” Stewart said.

Armstrong’s former “DWTS” partners have been R&B singer Tinashe, former Supremes singer Mary Wilson, TV personality Jeannie Mai, and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kenya Moore.