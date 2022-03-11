Search, medical, helicopter crews rescue woman, 78, after Wasatch County snowmobile accident

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah, March 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Wasatch County Search & Rescue crews, along with Wasatch County Fire & EMS, were called to the scene Thursday afternoon when a 78-year-old snowmobiler suffered injuries that required her extraction by medical helicopter.

The female victim was injured when her snowmobile hit a tree, a statement from Wasatch County S&R says. Rescue crews were called out just after 1 p.m., responded to the Strawberry/Daniels Summit Loop area.

“Wasatch Dispatch was notified of a snowmobile crash with injuries,” WCSR said.

“Wasatch County Search & Rescue and Wasatch County Fire & EMS responded to the scene to assist.”

The injured woman was located and stabilized for transport by AirMed to an area hospital. The rescue operation took about two hours, the Wasatch S&R statement says.

The victim reportedly suffered broken bones. Her condition was not provided.