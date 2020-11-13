Utah Department of Corrections reports death of inmate with COVID-19

DRAPER, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Department of Corrections has reported the death of an inmate at Utah State Prison who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have had other medical conditions.

“It is with great sadness that the Utah Department of Corrections reports a second death of a 70-year-old incarcerated individual on Nov. 11 who was also COVID-19 positive,” said a news release on Facebook. “The individual was hospitalized at the time of their death.”

Before being hospitalized the incarcerated individual was housed and receiving treatment at the Oquirrh 5 facility where he tested positive for COVID-19 on Nov. 4.

“The incarcerated individual did have several complicating comorbidities that may have contributed to his death,” the news release said. “The family of the incarcerated individual has been notified. The cause of death will be determined by the medical examiner.”

At this time there are 655 active cases of COVID-19 between the Utah State Prison in Draper and the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. Outbreaks are currently present in the following areas of the state prison: Oquirrh 5, Promontory, Lone Peak, Wasatch (Dog-Block), Hickory, and Gale.

Both facilities are operating on a modified lockdown, meaning that out-of-cell time may be greatly limited in areas most impacted by the outbreaks.

The department continues to collaborate closely with state and local health officials on movement and testing, which includes separating negative cases from positive cases, the news release said.

“Our staff have performed exceptionally, especially considering how many months they have been facing this pandemic,” said Mike Haddon, executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections. “The citizens of Utah deserve to know that we have top quality individuals engaged in some of the most challenging work imaginable. They are my heroes and merit the appreciation of all Utahns.”

The deceased individual has not been identified.

More updates will be provided as they become available, the news release said.