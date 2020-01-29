Utah Department of Health gears up for coronavirus response

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has activated its incident command structure and is actively preparing a response to the ongoing outbreak in China of respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus.

This virus is spreading from person-to-person in China and exported cases have been detected in a number of countries internationally, including the United States, said a news release from UDOH. Five cases have been confirmed in the U.S. in four states: Arizona, California, Illinois, and Washington. However, there is no evidence that the illness is currently spreading from person-to-person in the U.S.

“The UDOH and Utah’s local health departments are working closely with healthcare professionals, public health partners, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prepare for the possibility of cases in Utah,” the news release said.

“The UDOH has investigated potential cases of coronavirus in Utah, but at this time no cases have been confirmed in the state. The UDOH will alert the public if, or when, cases are confirmed.”

UDOH State Epidemiologist said Dr. Angela Dunn: “The UDOH is providing information to local health departments and healthcare providers across the state on how to safely and effectively evaluate ill people who have been to China. UDOH will continue to monitor the situation, provide guidance and investigation support so partners across Utah can safely identify and respond to potential cases.”

While this situation poses a very serious public health threat, the risk to Utahns is low at this time, the news release said. However, the situation is evolving, and risk will depend on how effectively the virus spreads and how sick it makes people. UDOH will continue to monitor the situation and provide updated information to the public.

Everyone can help public health respond to this emerging public health threat by following these measures: