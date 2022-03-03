Utah Dept. of Workforce Services’ January employment summary shows historically low unemployment rate

UTAH, March 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s Department of Workforce Services has released its January 2022 report.

Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for January 2022 increased an estimated 4.1% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 63,500 jobs since January 2020, the report says.

Utah’s current jobs count stands at 1,628,200.

January’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 2.2%, with approximately 37,400 Utahns unemployed.

Utah’s December unemployment rate was revised to 2.3%.

“Utah’s economy entered 2022 on a solid footing and as one of only four states in the nation that have more jobs now than before the pandemic,” said Mark Knold, Chief Economist at the Department of Workforce Services.

“All of Utah’s major industry sectors have returned to or are exceeding their pre-pandemic levels. The lone exception is government, and that is largely traced to the pandemic-induced reductions in higher education employment. The state’s unemployment rates for the latter half of 2021 have been adjusted upward due to regular end-of-year data evaluations and revised 2021 working-age population estimates. Due to this adjustment, January’s 2.2% unemployment rate is Utah’s historically lowest unemployment rate.”

Utah’s January private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 4.4%. All of Utah’s 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains, led by Leisure & Hospitality (17,500 jobs); Trade, Transportation, Utilities (12,800); Education and Health Services (6,500 jobs); and Manufacturing (6,200).

