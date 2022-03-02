Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson join ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic biopic

March 2 (UPI) — Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss have joined the cast of Roku’s upcoming “Weird Al” Yankovic biopic. Daniel Radcliffe will play the title role.

Wood will portray music star Madonna, with Wilson as Dr. Demento, Nicholson as “Weird Al” Yankovic’s mother Mary Yankovic and Huss as his father Nick Yankovic.

Roku released on Wednesday the first image of Wood as Madonna with the actress donning a 1980s inspired outfit.

“Weird: The Weird Al Yankovic Story,” which will premiere on The Roku Channel, will explore the life and career of the musician, who is the biggest-selling comedy recording artist of all time.

“Weird Al” Yankovic produces and co-wrote the script with Eric Appel, who also serves as director and executive producer.