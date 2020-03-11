Utah DWR closes public access to Lower Fish Creek below Scofield Dam

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The popular fishing area Lower Fish Creek below the Scofield Dam has been closed to the public.

A news release from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Wednesday said the following:

“Starting approximately 700 yards below the Scofield Dam, public access along the river will not be allowed, including for fishing and hunting. Lower Fish Creek is a Blue Ribbon Fishery and popular brown trout fishing spot, as well as an area where people hunt ducks or cross through while elk hunting.”

No-trespass signs were posted before the fall archery hunts in 2019, but some individuals disregarded them, the news release said. To help prevent conflicts for the private landowner, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers will be patrolling the area and enforcing trespass laws along this portion of the river.

“There is a common misconception that people think if they walk down the stream bed, they are not breaking trespass laws on private property,” DWR Lt. Roger Kerstetter said. “However, that is not accurate. There was some trespassing last fall after the access change, and we want to try and educate the public and prevent any problems this spring.”

Those who want to fish the lower portion of the river may still access 5.5 miles of it through the DWR’s Lower Fish Creek Wildlife Management Area. Fishers can reach the WMA from U.S. Highway 6 at the Colton Bridge, at mile marker 218. You can see a map of the 7,547-acre Lower Fish Creek WMA and more details on the DWR website.

A trespassing citation is a class B misdemeanor.