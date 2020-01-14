Utah DWR fits turkeys with GPS backpacks

UTAH, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is fitting turkeys with GPS backpacks this winter to track their habits.

“Each winter we trap and relocate turkeys from areas where they have become a nuisance, to other areas in the state,” said a Facebook post from Utah DWR.

“This year, we’re releasing some turkeys with GPS backpacks to document their movements, habitat use and survival.”

This information will help inform methods for future releases and allow wildlife officials to more effectively manage the species, the post said.

Officials did not say how many turkeys will be fitted with the backpacks.