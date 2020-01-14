Two treated, released after rollover accident in Springville

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Jan. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Springville Police officers responded to a rollover on Tuesday morning.

“We are on scene of an accident at Main and Center,” says a tweet from the SPD, issued at noon. “Please avoid the area.”

Chief Craig Martinez, Springville Police Department, told Gephardt Daily the collision was more minor than the released photo would suggest.

“It was one car broadsiding another,” he said. “Just two people were injured, and they were treated and released at the scene.

Martinez said at 12:20 p.m. that he expected both cars to be towed and the scene to be cleared within about 20 minutes.