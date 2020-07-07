Utah DWR says remaining deer, elk hunt permits to be sold online beginning July 16

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, July 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says remaining deer and elk hunt permits will be sold online beginning July 16.

However, due to COVID-19 concerns, this year, the remaining big game permits and all over-the-counter permits will only be sold online on the Utah DWR website, said a news release. These permits will not be available for purchase at DWR offices or from license agents on their respective sales days. Due to the online-only format, phone sales will be extremely limited as well.

“An online queue will be used to ensure website stability,” the news release said. “You will not be able to enter the queue until 8 a.m. on the respective sales days. Permits are still available on a first-come, first-served basis, and your place when you enter the queue will determine the order in which you will be allowed to purchase one. You must have a valid hunting license or combination license to purchase a permit.”

All the general-season bull elk permits, including the multi-season general bull elk permits, will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 16. The general-season bull elk permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon. There are 15,000 spike bull elk permits and 15,000 any bull elk permits available. The general-season archery bull elk permits are unlimited. One remaining CWMU buck pronghorn permit will also be sold online beginning at 8 a.m. on July 16.

The general-season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 21, the news release said. There are a total of 909 permits remaining, and they are also available on a first-come, first-served basis. You can get more details about the permits, including which hunting units they are for and how many are available for each unit, on the DWR website. While that DWR web page isn’t actively updated after the permits go on sale, you can see the remaining number of permits when you go online to purchase one.

Youth general-season archery deer permits will also become available online at 8 a.m. on July 21. These permits are not left over from the big game hunt drawing, they are set aside specifically for youth hunts each year. You must be 17 years old or younger on July 31 to purchase these permits. Details about the number of permits and the available units are also available on the DWR website.

“If you happened to miss the big game drawing or were unsuccessful, this is your last opportunity to hunt big game this fall,” DWR Wildlife Licensing Coordinator Lindy Varney said. “Also, don’t forget that you can mentor a youth during these hunts, and it’s a great opportunity to pass on your love of the outdoors to the next generation.”

Applicants are asked to familiarize themselves with the 2020 Utah Big Game Field Regulations Guidebook before starting to scout and plan your hunt for the fall.