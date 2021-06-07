Utah food truck vandalized with hate messages, owners say they will carry on

LAYTON, Utah, June 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The owners of a Utah food truck say they are persevering after their vehicle was vandalized with hate speech over the weekend.

A Facebook post from the owners of the World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck based in Layton says: “We are not going to have hatred stop us from sharing our culture. Thank you for all the people reaching out. We are just so hurt right now and don’t what to comment on anything. Please don’t be offended if we don’t answer any questions at this time.”

A second Facebook post five hours later adds: “Thank you for everyone who has reached out to us, all the love is truly overwhelming. We have got a lot of questions about what do we need and things like that, so we are just asking if people will come to the Philippines Independence Day Celebration so everyone can meet those of us from the Philippines and see how truly beautiful and kind our culture is. We really love our friends and family in Utah and we are happy to be here with you all.”

The celebration is on Saturday, June 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Jordan Park at 1060 S. 900 West.

The Facebook page says the food truck provides Filipino and Asian Fusion food in northern Utah.