Utah gets $6M in settlement with Google over use of tracking technology

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah will receive $6 million as one of 40 states involved in a $391.5 million settlement with Google over the company’s use of tracking technology.

The settlement stems from a 2018 lawsuit that alleged Google used its tracking technology to record consumers’ movements. The lawsuit also said Google misled consumers into thinking the location tracking was turned off and then sold location information to advertisers.

“In this case, Google misrepresented how it tracked and used consumers’ location information,” Margaret Busse, executive director of the Utah Division of Consumer Protection, said in a news release. “This is a serious issue, and we’re glad our Division of Consumer Protection joined many other states in holding Google accountable for this misleading practice.”

Utah’s share of the settlement will be used for consumer education purposes, Busse said.

“Data privacy is important and personal. As more and more interactions happen online, we should be able to trust companies will do what they say they’re going to with our information,” she said.