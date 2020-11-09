Utah Gov. Gary Hebert to hold press conference to answer questions on new state of emergency

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Gov. Gary Herbert and state state epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn will hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday to provide answers to questions on the new state of emergency and the executive and public health orders issued Sunday night.

The press conference will be held at the State Capitol and will be streamed live on Facebook here. The speakers will take questions from the media through a zoom conference call, following a presentation.

Residents were notified of a new series of public health orders in a video message from Herbert.

The new health orders include a mask wearing mandate statewide requiring business employees and their patrons to don masks; those businesses failing to comply will face fines by the Utah Department of Labor.

Utah social gatherings also are being restricted, limited to members of the same households for 14 days.

Afterschool social gatherings are being postponed or canceled, including a number of planned sporting events.

Herbert also said individuals who flout social gathering restrictions by organizing mass events will face criminal charges.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.