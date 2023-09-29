Utah government buildings lower flags to honor Sen. Dianne Feinstein

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Spencer Cox has ordered the U.S. and Utah flags to be flown at half-staff on all state facilities in honor and remembrance of U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died Friday at age 90.

The action follows a proclamation by President Joe Biden.

Flags were ordered lowered to the half-staff position from Friday until sunset on the day of interment, which has not yet been determined.

The governor also extended an invitation to all private citizens, businesses and other organizations to participate in the recognition.