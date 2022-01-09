Utah Highway Patrol: 1 child dead, 1 critically injured, mother in custody after wrong-way DUI crash

ELSINORE, Utah, Jan. 9, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly wrong-way Sunday morning crash, which claimed the life of one child and left a second in extremely critical condition.

According to a UHP statement, the accident happened at about 2 a.m. on I-70 in Elsinore. Both children were seat belted at the time of impact, but were thrown out of their restraints and ejected from the SUV by the impact of the crash, the UHP statement said.

“Near milepost 35, the Cadillac struck a semi truck on the right front, slid down the side and dislodged the rear axels. The car was thrown off the right side of the interstate and two passengers were completely ejected. Both passengers were wearing seat belts but the violent impact pulled them out of their seat belts.

“One ejected subject, age 11, died on scene and the other, age 9, was flow to Primary Children’s Hospital in extremely critical condition.

“The driver, mother of the two children, was extremely intoxicated and suffered only minor injuries. She is in the custody of the UHP. A thorough investigation is being conducted and charges are forthcoming.”