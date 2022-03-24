Utah Highway Patrol releases dramatic video of I-80 crash involving semis, car, UHP vehicle

GRANTSVILLE, Tooele County — Video of a nasty crash on Interstate 80 near here shows the drama of the encounter involving two semi-trucks, a trooper’s SUV and a passenger car.

Injuries were somehow minor in the entanglement that left one of the semis on fire.

The Utah Highway Patrol released the video Wednesday of the March 2 adventure told via dashcam video and Trooper Sterling Saiz’ body cam.

The first element in the video shows the view from inside the trooper’s vehicle as it is rear-ended and slams into the back of a semi.

The second video element shows the accident unfold on the perspective of the trooper’s body cam.

Just before 10 a.m. the trooper had stopped a semi on a moving violation on I-80 westbound, according to a press release o the proceedings. The trooper was talking to the semi’s driver and co-driver on the passenger side of the truck when another westbound semi approached.

The semi was changing lanes as it neared the traffic stop scene, striking a passenger car.

“That impact caused the second semi to veer to the right and strike the Trooper’s patrol SUV. That impact pushed the patrol vehicle into the back of the originally stopped semi.

“The second semi continued and rotated counter clockwise and rolled, shutting down all westbound lanes of I-80. After the truck rolled, it became completely engulfed in fire.”

A load of eggs was strewn across the highway.

Amazingly, only minor injuries were incurred, to the driver of the second semi and the occupants of the passenger car.