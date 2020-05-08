Utah Highway Patrol warns drivers to be aware of road debris

UTAH, May 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol officials are warning drivers to be aware of road debris when driving on freeways.

“Troopers encountered this lying in the middle of the freeway yesterday,” said a tweet from UHP Thursday, accompanied by the photo above.

“From 2010-2019, there were 6,384 crashes involving road debris statewide. Seven of those crashes involved a fatality. As a driver, do you give yourself the time and distance to react to something like this?”

UHP also offered three tips to avoid a road debris collision.

A follow-up tweet said: “1. Maintain vision down the road 12 to 15 seconds from your current location. 2. Keep, at least, a 2-second following distance between you and the car in front of you. 3. Drive at or below the posted speed limit.”