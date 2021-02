SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Jazz announced on Monday that more fans will be allowed to attend home games at Vivint Arena.

The maximum number of fans previously allowed was 1,500 in the lower bowl.

Starting with Tuesday’s game at home against the Detroit Pistons, the capacity will increase to 3,902 in the lower and upper bowls, the team said.

Tickets will continue to be sold in “socially distanced pods” and are available online.