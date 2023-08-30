Utah Lake among state water bodies with harmful algal blooms; caution advised for recreators

UTAH COUNTY, Aug. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah County Department of Health has issued a warning that Utah Lake has harmful algal blooms.

“A WARNING advisory is currently in place for Utah Lake due to Harmful Algal Blooms (HABS),” says a statement issued by Utah County officials.

“With an abundance of shoreline and unlimited access points to the lake, the public should check the State Department of Water Quality website (habs.utah.gov) for updates before using the Utah Lake.”

Recreators are encouraged to be alert and avoid water that:

Looks like spilled paint or antifreeze

Has surface scums, mats or films

Is discolored or has streaks

Has green globs below the surface

“If the above conditions are found, people and pets should not swim in, or drink the water.”

An algal bloom is shown at Lindon Marina File photo Utah DWR

Cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae or harmful algae, aren’t actually algae. Rather, they are aquatic bacteria that photosynthesize like a plant, according to the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, Water Quality.

“Cyanobacteria naturally live in every water body in the world. A HAB, or harmful algal bloom, occurs when cyanobacteria multiply quickly to form a ‘bloom’ or visible colonies of millions of cells. Sometimes the cyanobacteria that form these blooms can produce toxins which cause illness and can damage the human kidney, liver, or neurologic system. Pets and livestock are more likely to drink water and be hurt by these toxins.”

Algal blooms File photos Utah Division of Wildlife Resources

Utah Lake is one of more than a dozen Utah water bodies that currently tests positive for harmful algal blooms. To see a map like the one below, except with interactive features and with more information, click here.