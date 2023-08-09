Algal bloom warning advisory issued for Mantua Reservoir

MANTUA, Utah, Aug. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Mantua Reservoir has joined the ranks of Utah water bodies afflicted with algal blooms this summer.

Box Elder County and the Bear River Health Department issued the alert jointly for the reservoir. “A warning advisory for Mantua Reservoir has been posted today due to a suspected harmful algal bloom,” according to the posts Monday on social media.

“To stay safe under a warning advisory,” the agencies advised:

— Do not swim or water ski.

— Avoid areas of algae when boating.

— Clean fish well and discard guts.

— Keep animals away.

— Don’t drink the water.

For more information visit brhd.org or habs.utah.gov

As of Aug. 1, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality was tracking eight other waters with algal blooms: Panguitch Lake, Matt Warner Reservoir, Crouse Reservoir, Highland Glen Reservoir, Utah Lake, Yuba Lake, Otter Creek Reservoir, and North Creek (right fork).

“Harmful algal blooms (HABs), can produce dangerous toxins that pose serious health risks to humans, pets, and livestock. They may also contain waterborne pathogens, which can make humans sick, the department says.

These blooms develop when naturally occurring cyanobacteria in the water multiply very quickly to form green or blue-green water, scum, or mats. The department asks that blooms be reported to (801)536-4123.