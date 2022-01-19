Utah man lying on Colorado roadway struck, killed by police officer

AURORA, Colorado, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man believed to be from Salt Lake City died on Monday when he was run over by an officer of the Aurora (Colorado) Police Department.

The 37-year-old victim, whose name has not been released, was lying on a roadway in Aurora when he was struck, according to an account from the police department.

“The Colorado State Patrol has been asked to investigate a fatal crash involving an on-duty Aurora Police Department vehicle versus a pedestrian that resulted in one death,” says a statement issued on Facebook by the Colorado State Patrol.

“At approximately 11:25 p.m. on Jan. 17, a 37-year-old male officer with the Aurora Police Department was traveling eastbound on E. Quincy Avenue in a fully marked 2018 Ford Police SUV; he was not responding to a call for service at the time.

“The officer advised he had hit a pedestrian and requested medical assistance to the location. However, the 37-year-old male pedestrian from Salt Lake City, Utah was declared deceased on scene.”

The victim was dressed in dark clothing and laying in the eastbound lanes of E. Quincy Ave. prior to being run over by the police SUV, the statement says.

“The pedestrian had been earlier observed to be highly intoxicated in a nearby store prior to the crash.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld while next of kin are being identified and notified.”