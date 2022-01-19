Utah reports 12,564 new COVID-19 cases in past day, 18 additional deaths

UTAH, Jan. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported 18 more COVID-19 deaths and 12,564 new cases documented in the past day.

Known positive cases in Utah since the beginning of the now stand at 802,780. Of the new cases, 2,330 are in school children: 887 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 552 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 891 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since yesterday.

Documented deaths now stand at 3,997. The 18 new deaths are of:

A Cache County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized at time of death

A Davis County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Uintah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Washington County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

Two Washington County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Washington County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, hospitalized

A Weber County man, older than 85, hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,730,613 total vaccines administered, which is 7,381 more than Tuesday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 12.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,633,563 people tested. This is an increase of 21,616 people tested since Tuesday.

It reports 8,529,305 total tests, an increase of 45,029 tests since Tuesday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 10,967 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 41.6%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 29.2%.

There are 715 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 29,649.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah