Utah National Guard in Morocco after deadly quake; presence coincides with planned exercise, more help OTW

DRAPER, Utah, Sept. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Members of the Utah National Guard are in Morocco for a scheduled earthquake exercise that began just days after the North African country experienced a 6.8-magnitude earthquake.

The Guard has sent about 20 people to Morocco and more than 40 others will be joining them for Moroc Mantlet, an annual disaster response exercise that began Saturday and runs through Sept. 23.

On Friday, a powerful earthquake hit Marrakech, Morocco, killing more than 2,000 in Morocco’s deadliest quake in decades.

Moroc Mantlet allows the Guard to train with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces in exercises designed to improve disaster recovery and response, the Utah National Guard said in a news release. The exercises specifically focus on military to civilian interaction as well as response and recovery practices.

“It has been an honor for the Utah National Guard to participate with the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces in exercises such as these for the past 20 years. We are continuously impressed by the capability and professionalism displayed by our partners in Morocco. They share many values with us as citizens of Utah including a strong sense of family and community,” the release says.

Guardsmen participating in Moroc Mantlet “stand ready to assist Moroccan authorities in response this tragic earthquake but will continue their normally planned missions until directed otherwise.”