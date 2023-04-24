Utah National Guard to fight Red Bridge Fire

UINTAH COUNTY, Utah, April 24, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah National Guard confirmed it is sending crews to the Red Bridge Fire, last estimated at 460 acres.

“Two Black Hawk helicopters with firefighting water buckets and a three-member crew on each will assist in containing the Red Bridge Wildfire in Fort Duchesne, Utah,” the Utah National Guard tweet says.

“We stand ready to support firefighting efforts across the state.”

The Red Bridge Fire is in the River Bottoms area, south of Fort Duchesne. It was 10 acres when it was reported on Saturday and had grown to an estimated 460 acres by Monday, according to the Utah Fire Info website.

The cause has not been determined, the site says.

@UtahWildfire/Twitter says the fire is “threatening residents and infrastructure.”