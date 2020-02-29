Utah Parks releases name of Salt Lake County teen found dead at Sand Hollow State Park

SAND HOLLOW STATE PARK, Utah, Feb. 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) – A statement from Utah State Parks identifies the Salt Lake County teen whose body was recovered Thursday from the waters of Sand Hollow State Park in Washington County.

“Officials recovered the body of 19-year-old Carlos Rodrigo Brambila yesterday in the ‘jumping rocks’” area of the park,'” the statement says. “Initially, the search began as a missing person’s report.

A GoFundMe page was created Friday afternoon, stating it would help family members pay for the funeral.

“As you may have heard, we are all heartbroken over the loss of Carlos Brambila,” says the account, started by a woman from the Draper area.

“Carlos passed away suddenly this week. These boys have grown up together through the years and feel like family to all of us. We’ve set up this tribute to help Carlos’ family deal with the burden of covering funeral expenses for him.”

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office sent out the missing person’s report on Wednesday.

“Early the following morning, Brambila’s vehicle was located at Sand Hollow State Park at the boat ramp parking lot near the jumping rocks area on the northeast side of the reservoir,” the Utah Parks statement says. “Jumping off the cliffside into the reservoir is permitted by the park in this area.

“Utah State Parks law enforcement rangers, along with members of the Washington County SAR team, located and recovered Brambila’s body about 15 feet from shore in approximately 13 feet of water.”

The incident remains under investigation. ­

“The Utah Division of Parks and Recreation extends condolences to the friends and family impacted by this tragedy and would like to thank all those who assisted in the response efforts.”

To view the GoFundMe account, click here.