Utah religious leaders share views of abortion

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City have issued statements on abortion after the U.S. Supreme Court reversal on Friday of Roe v. Wade.

The controversial reversal ended women’s federal right to seek abortions, and gave control back to state lawmakers. Utah is among the states that have elected to ban most elective abortions.

Below, see the statements released by the LDS Church and Catholic Diocese.

LDS Church

“The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints believes in the sanctity of human life. Therefore, the Church opposes elective abortion for personal or social convenience, and counsels its members not to submit to, perform, encourage, pay for, or arrange for such abortions.

“The Church allows for possible exceptions for its members when:

Pregnancy results from rape or incest, or

A competent physician determines that the life or health of the mother is in serious jeopardy, or

A competent physician determines that the fetus has severe defects that will not allow the baby to survive beyond birth.

“Even these exceptions do not automatically justify abortion. Abortion is a most serious matter. It should be considered only after the persons responsible have received confirmation through prayer. Members may counsel with their bishops as part of this process.

“The Church’s position on this matter remains unchanged. As states work to enact laws related to abortion, Church members may appropriately choose to participate in efforts to protect life and to preserve religious liberty.”

Read the statement online here.

Catholic Diocese of SLC

“The Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City welcomes efforts to protect the dignity and sanctity of every life from conception to natural death. We are grateful that the U.S. Supreme Court recognizes the human within in the womb, but we also recognize it is the responses of communities to women in need before, during and after pregnancy and the birth of a child that are the most important to building a culture of life. “Courts cannot ensure that women have the support and resources needed to raise healthy children. We encourage all communities of faith, neighbors, friends, and family to be ready and willing to walk with moms as they seek to provide lives of dignity for their children.