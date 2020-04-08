Utah reports 108 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, 1,846 total, including 13 fatalities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah has documented 108 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to new numbers reported Tuesday by the Utah Department of Health at its coronavirus update site.

The number of cases statewide now totals 1,846, up from 1,738 Tuesday.

There was a 5.8% increase in cases between Tuesday and Wednesday, while Monday through Tuesday the increase was 3.7%. There was a 4% increase in cases between Sunday and Monday, down from the 11% increase in cases between Saturday and Sunday and a 14.6% increase between Friday and Saturday.

New test numbers show 36,116 patients have been tested; about 5% of these patients are testing positive.

Hospitalizations for serious cases stand at 158, with 13 reported deaths.

The numbers below show how the cases break down by the area of the state where they were reported. Below that is the age breakdown.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah