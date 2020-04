WILLARD, Utah, April 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews assisted an injured hiker in Willard Canyon Tuesday night.

A Facebook post from Willard City Fire Department said: “The fire department and Box Elder County Search and Rescue responded. The patient was hoisted approximately 200 feet up the side of the canyon and transported down to our command post where he was treated and released with non life-threatening injuries.

“Thanks to all the team members for a successful and safe rescue operation.”