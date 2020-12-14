Utah State Fairpark hosts outdoor light festival Lumaze

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 13, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah State Fairpark is hosting an outdoor, socially-distanced light festival this month and next.

Lumaze will be open at the fairpark at 155 N. 1000 West until Jan. 2.

“The Utah State Fairpark is being transformed by a million twinkling lights into a ‘Fairytale Christmas,’ a wonderland where the whole family will be amazed by our towering four-story light tree, illuminated castles and playgrounds, and 10-foot snowmen that never melt,” says the Lumaze Salt Lake City website.

The festival also includes illuminated displays, a candy cane light tunnel, festive music and treats, a covered Kids’ Zone with Gingerbread Castle Playground, glowing swings and activities for all ages as well as frames and backdrops to create holiday photos.

Lumaze is following the COVID-19 precautions and protocols of local and state authorities, the website says. There is a one-way layout to help minimize guest contact and allow visitors to enjoy the attractions at a leisurely pace.

Other precautions include:

Mandatory protective masks for guests and staff

Hand sanitizer stations provided throughout the venue

Groups required to stay together, and remain 6 feet from other guests.

No cash sales.

Space added between the exhibits for social distancing.

For more information including opening times click here.