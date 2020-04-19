Utah teachers, others impacted by COVID-19 crisis offered free service by local business

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah business is stepping up to honor a group of workers who may be suffering in a different way in the coronavirus pandemic: teachers.

Black Diamond Experts (a Gephardt Approved company) is offering any teacher free, installed, furnace filters, and a tune up of their air conditioning system for summer.

Black Diamond Experts owner, Dan James, says he has heard from his employees about teachers who are in a tough spot emotionally amidst the school closures and isolation. “A lot of teachers are disconnected and sometimes depressed because they don’t get to see their students,” said James. “Sure, some are having financial problems now, but add to that they don’t get to see the smiling faces of the children they look forward to seeing every day.”

James says teachers are often teaching digitally a few times a week. But it’s often not enough. “They lose that daily dose of kids’ happiness,” he said.

James says this offer to teachers is definitely not an up sell opportunity. He says he just wants to recognize those teachers. “And, by the way, our techs will practice safety. When we enter the homes of teachers who call us, we’ll have masks and gloves, and anything we touch will be sanitized.”

James says his company is also asking for nominations for a few families who might need a free repair or replacement of a furnace, air conditioner, or water heater.

“We want to find people who find themselves suddenly in a financial crunch because of the coronavirus pandemic,” he said. “The coronavirus has caused people to lose their jobs, and cause unexpected deaths in families. We’re looking to find those who are most in need, and family, friends, and neighbors can help us by contacting us through our website: www.blackdiamondexpert.com

“We’re looking for any teachers, and others who needs it the most.”

Black Diamond Experts is a Gephardt Approved company and longtime ad buyer on Gephardt Daily.