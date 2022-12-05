Utah Tech student dies after fall from 5th-floor balcony of on-campus housing

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Dec. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah Tech University student died early Sunday after an apparent accidental fall from a fifth-floor balcony of an on-campus housing building.

Peyton Hall, a freshman at the St. George university, fell about 2:30 a.m. from the balcony at Campus View Suites II, 180 S. 1000 East, in what university officials say appears to be a tragic accident.

“Peyton was an involved and loved student in good academic standing at Utah Tech University, and our sincere condolences go out to his family, friends, and loved ones during this tragic time,” university officials said in a news release.

Hall was with several friends and roommates, who witnessed the fall and immediately called 911, the news release said.

A Utah Tech police officer was the first to arrive, followed by St. George police and emergency medical personnel, university officials said. The Utah Tech police officer and medical personnel performed life-saving measures, but Hall was pronounced dead at the scene.

Utah Tech officials worked with the Southwest Behavioral Health Center mobile crisis team to provide mental health support to students and others involved, according to the news release.

Mental health professionals were being made available at Campus View Suites II on Sunday and Monday, university officials said.

“UT students are welcome to go to the front desk of Campus View Suites II to set up a time to meet with a mental health professional and anyone can dial 988 for immediate mental health support,” the release states.

While Hall’s death appears to be accidental, it remains under investigation, university officials said.