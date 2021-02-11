Utah U.S. Attorney John Huber submits requested resignation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 10, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — John W. Huber, U.S. Attorney for the District of Utah, on Wednesday submitted his resignation to the White House, an act requested of all State’s Attorneys appointed under the Trump administration.

Huber, a Utah native, was first appointed in 2015, under the administration of Pres. Barak Obama, during which current president Biden served as vice president.

Huber and other Obama-appointed U.S. Attorneys were asked to in March of 2017 by Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Huber did so, but was later renominated, and and was confirmed for another term by the U.S. Senate on Aug. 3, 2017.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Office of the the State Attorney shared a copy of Huber’s current letter of resignation:

Dear President Biden:

Pursuant to your direction, as relayed through the acting Attorney General, I submit my letter of resignation, effective February 28, 2021.

It has been an extraordinary honor to represent the United States of America in the District of Utah over the past six years. From the time President Obama appointed me, through President Trump’s administration and up to my final day of service, I have aspired to be a statesman who prioritizes patriotism over partisanship. I served as an advisor to three Attorneys General of two political parties who each led the Department of Justice with fidelity and steady hands.

In addition to my duties in Utah, I have also fulfilled assignments of national interest, striving to offer the integrity and professionalism that has marked my 27 years of public service.

Certainly, our nation is in the midst of considerable discord and strife. Nevertheless, with the unique perspective as the only United States Attorney appointed by both President Obama and President Trump, I observe that what binds us together as Americans is so much stronger than the issues that would pull us apart.

I wish you the very best as you lead our great nation over the next four years and pray that God may continue to bless the United States of America.