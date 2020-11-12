Utah unemployment claims maintain slow decline as pandemic continues

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Workforce Services has released claim numbers for the first week of November, which show a small decline in new and ongoing claims.

“The demand for the unemployment benefit persists as the COVID-19 virus remains disruptive to employment in Utah’s recovering economy,” said Kevin Burt, Unemployment Insurance Division director for the Utah Department of Workforce Services, in a prepared statement.

“The benefit has already helped hundreds of thousands of Utahns and will continue to provide much needed, temporary relief to those who see their employment interrupted during this difficult pandemic.”

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,060 for the week of Nov. 1 through 7, 2020, according to figures shared Thursday. There were 29,365 continued claims filed during that same week. A total of $11,408,500 in benefits was paid.

See the chart below to compare the Nov. 1 through 7 numbers to the week prior, and the employment average for 2019, prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 are urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information, including help for employees and employers returning to work.