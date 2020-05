UTAH, May 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources reunited a baby crane with its parents Thursday morning.

“Our biologist in the northeastern part of the state rescued this baby sandhill crane that had been separated from its parents,” said a tweet from the Utah DWR. “After a few quick photos, the baby and its family were reunited!”

The crane, though lost, wasn’t injured.